Marvin Hagler death theories dismissed as wife Kay denounces 'some stupid comment'

Kay Hagler, the wife of the late Marvin Hagler, dismissed any theories about her husband’s death after speculation started from boxing great Thomas Hearns that his passing could have been related to the aftereffects of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kay Hagler released a lengthy statement on her husband’s fan page on Facebook. Marvin Hagler died Saturday due to natural causes, his representatives said on the boxer’s personal website.

“I would like to speak with my heart to all of you. I apologize if my English is not written correctly but I hope everyone understands me in this difficult moment,” she wrote.

“After 31 years the love of my life is gone and my life without him no longer makes sense, but I can feel him next to me even now and he’s telling me not to give up and be strong for him.

“Thank you for your love, he loved people so much, he loved you all he was happy when he read your comments he was a special person the most beautiful person I had ever met in all my life.”

Kay Hagler explained that she was the only person around her husband when he died and denied it was caused by the vaccine.

“I was the only person close to him until the last minute, and I am the only person that know how things went not even his family know all the details and I do NOT accept to read some stupid comment without knowing really what happen,” she wrote. “For sure wasn’t the vaccine that caused his death. My baby left in peace with his usually smile and now is not the time to talk nonsense.

“Marvin hated funerals and therefore there will be no funerals or church celebrations he wants to be remembered with a happy smile but I would be happy if each of you can light a candle for him. However there is something special that I will do because it was his wishes and you will be informed at the right time by me I just need time.”

The speculation over Marvin Hagler’s death started after Hearns wrote on Instagram that his friend was in the ICU after feeling the aftereffects of the vaccine. Hearns’ post has since been deleted.

Hours after Hearns shared the post asking for prayers, Hagler’s wife announced that one of the best middleweight fighters of all time had died. Kay Hagler revealed the update in a Facebook post and did not immediately mention the cause of death.

A post on Marvin Hagler’s website read that the boxer died of “natural causes.”

“We are very sad to report that Marvelous Marvin Hagler died on March 13 of natural causes near his home in New Hampshire. He was a champion until the end. His family asks for privacy at this time of sorrow,” the message said.

Marvin Hagler, 66, was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987 and recorded 52 knockouts during his career. Some of his greatest bouts came against Hearns, Roberto Duran and Sugar Ray Leonard.