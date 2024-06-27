Martina Navratilova rips the left over criticism of her fight to keep women’s sports fair

Martina Navratilova ripped those on the left who continue to push for transgender inclusion in women’s sports at an event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The tennis legend appeared at the Independent Women’s Forum’s “Take Back Title IX” rally as she and other prominent women’s athletes pushed back on the Biden administration’s Title IX rewrite.

Navratilova said initially that she and her fellow Democrats tried every which way to make the playing field fair for transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports. However, when she did more research into that notion, she determined it was an impossible task.

“Initially, being the Democrats and the women that we are for the most part, we in this group were trying to find every single possible way to include trans-identified men, males who identify as women, into women’s sports,” she said. “And the more we try to find a way to mitigate the advantage, to handicap, to somehow to include, the more we figured out it’s not possible. It’s not possible to do it in a fair way and here we are in a much different position.

“As I got deeper into the issue, I also saw the connection between women’s sex-based spaces and women’s sports – they are totally interconnected, and I’m sure the swimmers at Penn could tell you all about that. You heard about Lia Thomas, right?”

Navratilova said men are still making rules for women, especially when it comes to women’s sports and protecting sex-based spaces. Any kind of pushback from women gets met with nasty names and threats.

To put the cherry on top, Navratilova said, it’s coming from those on the left.

“Now, it’s, ‘Oh, you’re a homophobe.’ Go figure. I’ve been out since ’81, yeah, I’m a homophobe,” she said, rolling her eyes. “‘You’re a bigot, you’re a transphobe, you’re a Nazi, you’re a fascist, you’re a communist,’ everything and everything in between. And this is coming from the left. I am the left! My people are turning on me. They’re turning on us, women, who speak up for women’s sex-based rights.”

She urged those in the audience and her supporters to speak out for their daughters who are involved in these types of things.

“We really want a level playing field when we are competing,” she said. “We need the same people that supported Title IX or that would support Title IX in its original form to speak up now.”

