Martina Navratilova reacts as suspected shooter in Idaho firefighter ambush is identified

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reacted to the heinous ambush-style shooting in Idaho that left two firefighters dead and another wounded on Sunday.

The suspected sniper was identified as Wess Roley. Officials said Roley deliberately set a brush fire on Canfield Mountain, near Coeur d’Alene to lure first responders into a deadly trap, according to the Associated Press.

“Our country is messed up…. RIP to the heroes who died and may the dead killer rot in some hellish place,” Navratilova wrote on X.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews initially responded to a blaze at Canfield Mountain just north of Coeur d’Alene. Audio released from the scene showed first responders calling for help.

Law enforcement launched a massive manhunt, tracking the suspected gunman through the terrain. Using cellphone data, a tactical team located Roley’s body several hours later in a wooded area near the origin point of the fire. A firearm was found nearby.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether he died by suicide or was fatally wounded during an exchange with authorities.

The identities of the two deceased firefighters have not been publicly released, pending notification of next of kin.

The third firefighter, who suffered critical injuries, underwent emergency surgery and remains in stable condition.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and the Associated Press contributed to this report.