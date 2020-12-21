Martin Shkreli picture used as motivation for MLB pitcher, insider says

Professional athletes sometimes have certain rituals they use to get hyped or focused on their opponents before games – listening to certain music, having a certain pregame meal, etc.

For Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow, it was looking at photo of Martin Shkreli.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed the tidbit in tweets Monday amid the fervor of an Elle Magazine article detailing one former Bloomberg reporter’s romance with the ex-pharmaceutical executive.

“I’ve been saving this anecdote for a story, but screw it. Too good to squirrel away,” Passan tweeted.

“Someone suggested Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow try to get angry before starts. To do this, he would look at pictures of one person. He pulled out his phone and showed me.

RAYS SIGN PITCHER MICHAEL WACHA TO $3 MILLION, 1-YEAR DEAL

“It was Martin Shkreli.”

Passan added that the Rays pitcher uses a different means to get motivated, but added that Glasnow “still thinks Martin Shkreli is a turd.”

The story published in Elle about the “Pharma Bro” set the Internet ablaze Sunday. Shkreli is serving a seven-year sentence for a 2017 conviction for lying to investors about the performance of two hedge funds he ran, withdrawing more money from those funds than he was entitled, and defrauding investors in a drug company, Retrophin, by hiding his ownership of some of its stock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He first gained notoriety by buying the rights to a drug used to treat an infection that occurs in some AIDS, malaria and cancer patients and raising the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill and is typically considered one of the most hated people in America.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.