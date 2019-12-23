Marshawn Lynch has 'good chance' of re-joining Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll says

Marshawn Lynch may be bringing “Beast Mode” back to the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday on 710 ESPN Seattle that the allegedly retired running back will “be flying in there this morning, and we’re going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us.”

Seattle is in desperate need of help at the running back position after losing Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise for the remainder of the season with injuries. All three running backs were key in Seattle’s efforts to getting to 11-4. The Seahawks’ current third-string running back is Travis Homer. Xavier Turner is also on their practice squad.

Marshawn Lynch played more than five seasons with the Seahawks from the middle of 2010 to 2015, helping the team to a Super Bowl in 2013. He burst onto the scene with an incredible run in an NFC playoff game against the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

During his time in Seattle, he ran for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns. He joined the Oakland Raiders prior to the start of the 2017 season and played 21 games for them.

Lynch reportedly retired in April. However, ESPN reported that Lynch had yet to file his retirement paperwork, leaving the door open for a comeback at any time.

Seattle plays the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night to determine the NFC West division champion.