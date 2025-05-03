Marlins’ Matt Mervis suffers brutal hit in the groin after missed play

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Marlins first baseman Matt Mervis misread a throw from shortstop Xavier Edwards during the top of the fifth inning in the team’s 6-1 loss to the Athletics on Friday and paid dearly for it.

Athletics second baseman Luis Urias hit a ground ball to Edwards, who then fired the ball short of Mervis and in the dirt.

Mervis tried to pick the ball off of the short hop but missed the ball and got hit in a very sensitive area.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In agony, Mervis sat and put his face in his glove as the trainers came out to check on him, but ended up staying in the game.

Edwards was charged with a throwing error and, in addition to his errant throw inflicting pain on Mervis, it cost the Marlins a run. There were two outs with a man on second base when the ball was hit, and Edwards’ error allowed Seth Brown to score and make it a 6-0 Athletics’ lead.

TIGERS’ RILEY GREENE BECOMES FIRST PLAYER IN MLB HISTORY TO HIT TWO NINTH-INNING HOME RUNS IN SAME GAME

Athletics starting pitcher, Gunnar Hoglund, made his MLB debut and shined as he pitched six innings and gave up just one run on six hits while he struck out seven batters and got the win.

Marlins starting pitcher Valente Bellozo struggled in the loss, as he threw 4 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on four hits and walked four batters while he struck out just one hitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Athletics (18-15) play the Marlins (12-19) again on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET in the second game of their three-game series.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.