Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez makes incredible barehanded catch vs. Nationals

Miami Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez made an incredible play in the fourth winning of a wild win on Monday night against the Washington Nationals.

Sanchez tracked down a Lane Thomas ball to the small portion of foul territory at LoanDepot Park and caught the ball with his bare hand. A feat that appeared to even shock Sanchez. He also had a home run which helped the Marlins rally to an 8-7 victory over the Nationals.

The game ended with some excitement.

Miami was up to the bat in the bottom of the 10th inning with Jazz Chisholm starting on second base. Nationals pitcher Sam Clay intentionally walked Sanchez and Chisholm stole third base while Lewis Brinson was up at the plate. Clay then bounced a pitch that couldn’t be corralled by catcher Keibert Ruiz and Chisholm raced to the plate to score the game-winning run.

“It’s exciting, I love being on-base with those opportunities where I can run and go hard,” Chisholm said. “As soon as they told me I was on second base, I was so excited to go out there.”

In the top of the 10th inning, Luis Garcia tried for home on a ground ball from Josh Bell but was out and Bell was then ruled out for interfering with the throw from Miami catcher Sandy Leon. Nationals manager Dave Martinez argued the call but was ejected. Bell admitted he ran inside the baseline.

“I feel like a lot of players do. My momentum had me in the throwing lane. It’s tough feeling first, and then having a split second and then feeling the ball hit me and getting called out. I guess it makes sense if he catches the ball and I’m safe at first but nothing happens afterwards,” Bell said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.