Marlins Jazz Chisholm Jr reacts to ejection, claps back at trolling fans: ‘Ya mama’

Budding Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected from Saturday’s game against the New York Mets for arguing balls and strikes. It was the first time he was ever tossed from a game.

The incident occurred in the ninth inning of the game with the Marlins trailing the Mets 3-1. Miami had a runner on third base with no outs. Mets closer Edwin Diaz threw a 100-mph fastball that appeared to be inside but the umpire called it strike three on Chisholm.

Chisholm argued with home plate umpire Adam Beck but to no avail and Burke eventually tossed Chisholm right before the game was over. New York would end up winning 3-2.

The infielder expressed his displeasure on Twitter after the game: “Terrible!!!!!”

He also clapped back at baseball fans who were trolling him after the game.

Chisholm explained to reporters he was upset the bat was taken out of his hands at such an opportune moment where he felt he could make a serious impact.

“Everybody knows I can hit a homer,” he said, via MLB.com. “He throws 100 [mph], but everybody knows what I can do against 100, so it’s just taking the bat out of my hand, and then it sucks because at the end of the day, I worked hard to get where I’m at, and probably they worked hard to get where they’re at, too.

“But at the end of the day, they don’t have repercussions for having one bad call and messing up a whole game like I do. Let’s say, at the end of the day, I can be getting sent down. You never know. I’m a baseball player. My numbers mean a lot, especially in a spot like that, [where] we could tie a game and then (Garrett) Cooper comes up with the next hit, and then you’ve got a runner on base, tie game. You just can’t take the game out like that, man. That was terrible.”

The 24-year-old has been a bright spot for the Marlins.

In 53 games this season, he’s hitting .238 with a .820 OPS. He has 13 home runs, 41 RBI and 11 stolen bases.