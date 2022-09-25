Mark Sanchez leads ‘butt punt’ jokes as Dolphins manage to survive late-game debacle

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez knows a thing or two about butt fumbles — but what about a butt punt or butt safety?

NFL fans had a little fun at the expense of Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead who accidentally kicked the ball into the rear end of Trent Sherfield in a pivotal moment of their game against the Buffalo Bills. The ball bounced into the back of the end zone for a safety that cut Buffalo’s deficit to just two points.

Luckily, the Dolphins held on for the 21-19 victory.

Sanchez and others led the comedy on social media as the game neared its end.

Morstead, a 2012 Pro Bowler, hadn’t been blocked since the 2011 season when he was with the New Orleans Saints.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said he was happy with the team’s resolve even in the face of adversity following the awkward punt situation.

“We were trying to get some yards at the end of the game to at least, worst-case scenario, punt the ball from our own back end line,” McDaniel said. “We have something that doesn’t totally go our way, but we don’t win that game if we don’t completely flip the field on a punt previous in that half. It’s a great experience for guys. I’m happy that they were able to come out with a win because they definitely did everything in their power to get that done.”