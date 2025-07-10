Mariners capture Bryan Woo’s parents erupting with joy he reveals 1st All-Star Game selection

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s making your debut, and then there’s making your first MLB All-Star Game.

Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo made his debut in 2023, but it took him until this season to earn a spot on the American League roster.

Woo got to break this well-deserved news to his parents over the phone, and the Mariners caught the moment on video for all to see.

He played it coy at first, discussing his next start in The Bronx against the New York Yankees. But then the bomb dropped when he snuck in a question to his father.

“Do you guys want to go to Atlanta after that?” Woo asked.

What came out on the other line was a scream of joy, as his father, Clayton, belted out, “No freaking way!”

“No way!” he yelled even louder as Woo started to get emotional.

Woo’s mother, Hilary, entered the conversation with pure amazement.

“Holy s—, Bryan!” she said. “Oh my god, no way.”

Once the astonishment was over, the elder Woo said they will definitely be heading to Atlanta, where this year’s All-Star Game will be hosted.

Woo has had a tremendous start to the 2025 season, owning a 2.77 ERA over 17 starts (107.1 innings) with 104 strikeouts to just 19 walks. He is building off a 2024 campaign, where he had a 2.89 ERA over 22 starts.

As Woo told his parents, he will be joining fellow Mariners Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, and Andrés Muñoz on the American League squad.

