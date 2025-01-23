Mariano Rivera, wife accused of covering up child sex abuse at own home, church

A new lawsuit in New York alleges Mariano Rivera and his wife, Clara, of ignoring the sexual abuse of a minor that occurred both at their home and a church.

The New York Yankees legend is the pastor of Refuge of Hope Church in New Rochelle, roughly 15 miles from where he played.

However, “Jane Doe” says she was sexually abused by an older girl, known as “MG,” during a summer internship in 2018. MG was a minor at the time of the alleged incidents.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The internship took place at the Ignite Life Center in Gainesville, Florida, which was affiliated with Rivera’s church.

The suit says that the victim’s mother informed Clara of the abuse and that Clara promised to investigate the matter. But they allegedly covered it up.

“Rather than take sufficient action to end the sexual abuse of Jane Doe, the Riveras each separately isolated and intimidated Jane Doe to remain silent about her abuse by MG to avoid causing trouble for Refuge of Hope and the Ignite Life Summer Internship,” the suit reads.

The suit also alleges that MG abused the victim at the Rivera residence that summer during a barbecue.

ICHIRO SUZUKI 1 VOTE SHY OF BECOMING UNANIMOUS HALL OF FAMER, PROMPTING SOCIAL MEDIA UPROAR: ‘MORONIC’

“At all times relevant, [the Riveras] knew or should have known that MG was a risk to sexually abuse children… before and during the time of the barbecue,” the suit reads.

“In order to avoid the potential scandal of child sexual abuse in its programs and otherwise protect [themselves] above all else, the Riveras… assured [Doe’s mother] that [Doe] was safe and in no danger at Ignite Life Center, despite actual or constructive knowledge that Doe remained vulnerable to additional acts of sexual abuse by MG.”

Several months later, in January 2019, Rivera became the first, and still only, player to be unanimously elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Later that year, President Donald Trump, during his first presidency, awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rivera, widely known as the greatest closer in the history of baseball, is the sport’s all-time saves leader with 652. His 2.21 ERA is also the lowest by any pitcher with at least 500 innings since the live-ball era began in 1920.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.