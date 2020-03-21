Mariano Rivera slams 'foolish' spring breakers amid coronavirus pandemic: 'There’s no time to be partying'

New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera slammed millennials this week for not taking the guidelines set by health officials seriously in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as images showed hordes of young people gathering for spring break in Florida.

Rivera expressed his dismay on ESPN’s The Michael Kay Show Friday, adding that “millennials” have to be aware of the risk they are putting others in for the sake of “having a good time.”

“Millennials believe they’re invincible and at this moment they need to be aware that they can transmit that virus to a lot of other families and friends, people that they love,” he said. “They have to take this seriously because it is serious. There’s no playing around. There’s no time to be partying. There’s no time to be on the beach. There’s no time to be having a good time. It’s time to reflect and pray and stay home and share with your family.”

Images of students on spring break crowding Florida beaches has drawn the ire of many who have criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for not ordering a mandatory shutdown of all public beaches. Local governments have stepped in to implement their own protocols.

Gov. DeSantis reiterated the CDC’s guidelines on Thursday saying that no more than 10 people will be allowed to gather and that beachgoers will be forced to practice social distancing. He also noted that many of the hot spots will already be closed including beaches in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Clearwater.

Rivera, who said his own son is on lockdown in Gainesville, Fla., called the spring breakers’ decision to go out “foolish.”

“We need to do whatever it takes to do to bring this message across that we can not do things like that. That’s foolish.”

The five-time World Series champ and Hall of Famer said he and his family are “totally” on lockdown at his home in New York. He says he passes the time praying and reading the bible, spending “quality family time” and working out.

“This is gonna pass. This will pass but again we need to stay safe,” he said.