March Madness hero Doug Edert involved in slap fight with Syracuse player

Doug Edert was thrust into the spotlight in the spring when he helped lead Saint Peter’s on an improbable run through the NCAA Tournament before losing to North Carolina in the Elite Eight.

But the 2022-23 season has been much different for Edert so far.

He transferred to Bryant University in the spring after Shaheen Holloway left the Peacocks to take over the Seton Hall job. Edert was back in the spotlight on Saturday – but for the wrong reasons.

Bryant was leading their game against Syracuse 25-17 in the first half when the Orange’s Judah Mintz was whistled for a charge. Mintz got tangled up with Edert and he slapped Edert in the face. Edert responded with a slap of his own and players and coaches quickly stepped in.

After an official review, Edert and Mintz were ejected along with Bryant players Kvonn Cramer and Tyler Brelsford for leaving the bench. Assistant coaches Phil Martinell Jr. and Chris Cole were also ejected.

Syracuse assistants Adrian Autry and Allen Griffin and Syracuse director of basketball operations Pete Corasaniti were also tossed.

Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 15 points, including the go-ahead bucket with less than a second remaining to give Bryant the 73-72 win.

Bryant moved to 5-1 on the season. Syracuse fell to 3-3.