March Madness 2022: Purdue holds slim lead at halftime over Saint Peter’s in Sweet 16

Purdue has a slim lead at halftime in their NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 matchup against Saint Peters 33-29.

The Boilermakers went into the locker room shooting 50% from the floor and 44% from three-point range. It contributed to their slim lead going into the halftime break.

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic was 4-of-5 from the floor and was the lone Boilermakers player in double digits in scoring with 11 points. Three of his made shots were from three-point range.

While Purdue led at halftime, outrebounded Saint Peter’s 19-12 and were shooting the ball better, they had nine turnovers which is keeping the Peacocks in the game.

Peacocks forward Clarence Rupert had 11 points to finish the half. He was the only St. Peter’s player in double figures in scoring.

Saint Peter’s had a sweet alley-oop toward the end of the half and Jaylen Murray finished the half with a buzzer-beating lay-up to possibly give the team some momentum going into the break.

Purdue is looking to get back to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019. Saint Peter’s is the furthest the school has ever been in the men’s tourney. An Elite Eight appearance would be historic for a No. 15 seed.