March Madness 2022: North Carolina ends Saint Peter’s Cinderella run, advances to Final Four

PHILADELPHIA – North Carolina capitalized on a lengthy Saint Peter’s shooting slump to take a lead into the locker room in the first half of their Elite Eight matchup on Sunday night 38-17.

North Carolina started the first half capitalizing on Saint Peter’s misses. The Tar Heels went on a 7-0 run before Peacocks forward Hassan Dame nailed a three-pointer to get on the board about 5 minutes into the game.

With 11:40 left in the first half, Saint Peter’s was 3-for-13 from the field while North Carolina was 4-for-14. North Carolina would then use a 12-2 run to jump out to a 14-point lead.

North Carolina went into the break shooting 41.7% while Saint Peter’s was being held to 22.6% and were 1-for-11 from beyond the arc. North Carolina was also out-rebounding Saint Peter’s 26-19.

Caleb Love and Brady Manek had the hot hand for the Tar Heels. Love finished the first half leading the Tar Heels with 12 points while Manek had 10.

Armando Bacot was being the ultimate glass-eater for the Tar Heels, nearly ending the first half with a double-double. He had eight points and incredibly 16 rebounds at the break.

No single player on Saint Peter’s had more than five points. Hassan Drame led the way with the total. He was also heading to the locker room with two personal fouls. KC Ndefo had four points, four rebounds, three blocks and two assists to end the half.

Saint Peter’s found themselves down five points against Purdue in the regional semifinal but will have a gigantic hill to climb to get back into the game.

The winner will head to the Final Four in New Orleans and face-off against Duke.