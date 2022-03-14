March Madness 2022: Baylor looking to repeat as men’s basketball champions

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baylor has been one of the top men’s basketball teams in the country this season and is back in the NCAA Tournament looking to make history.

The Bears were selected as a No. 1 seed and are hoping to become the first school to win back-to-back men’s NCAA Tournament championships since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007. Baylor beat Gonzaga in the final last year, 86-70.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s not going to be an easy feat after Baylor was bounced from the Big 12 Conference Tournament in the first round. Baylor has Kentucky, Purdue and UCLA on their side of the bracket.

MARCH MADNESS 2022: REGGIE MILLER ON WHY GONZAGA CAN WIN NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP THIS YEAR

Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who will be featured in Wendy’s advertisements throughout the tournament, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that Baylor’s experience is going to be key, and it’s rebounded well after Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler turned pro.

“This March Madness is going to be wide open, and they’re the defending champ until someone beats them, right? It’s unlike a professional sports team where you play a series,” Miller said. “Obviously, (in the tournament) you lose, you’re done.

“But there’s a champ. And until someone knocks off the champ you gotta treat them like that. We know they’ve got a championship experience. They’re well coached. We thought there was going to be a drop-off with those guys going pro. But that system, with the younger players, they find a way to adapt.

MARCH MADNESS 2022: REGGIE MILLER TEAMS UP WITH WENDY’S FOR 3RD YEAR, REVEALS WHAT SWAG MAKES IT INTO HIS BAG

“They’re the defending champs until someone beats them. What I love about Baylor is their experience, and a lot of that has to do with the success they had last year on their way to the championship.”

Baylor won a share of the Big 12 regular-season title. Guard James Akinjo was named to the All-Big 12 First Team. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, but he will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an injury Feb. 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Akinjo and teammate Adam Flagler average 13.4 points per game average.