Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner ‘unfortunate victim of a carjacking,’ team says

Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday night just outside a movie theater, according to multiple reports.

Toronto Police said three suspects, two armed with guns and one with a knife, stole a black Range Rover near The Queensway and Islington Avenue at around 7:46 p.m.

According to the Toronto Sun, the victim was identified as Leafs’ star winger Mitch Marner.

“The guys approached wearing masks and said they wanted the vehicle. Mitch said, ‘Go ahead and take it,'” a source told the outlet, adding that the suspects did not know it was Marner they were robbing.

“They were only interested in the Range Rover, which they can quickly sell out of country.”

The incident took place at the Cineplex theater, according to the outlet. The suspects fled in the vehicle and a search to find them was underway, police said.

Marner was with his fianc?e at the time and both were uninjured, TSN reported.

The Maple Leafs later confirmed the incident in a statement.

“We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening. He was unharmed in the incident and the Club and Mitch are thankful for the Toronto Police Services’ support,” the team said in a statement. “Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services. TPS asked that neither Mitch or the Club comment any further on the details of the incident as this is an ongoing investigation.”

The incident took place just two days after the Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs, losing 2-1 at home in Game 7 of an opening-round series to the reigning Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Leafs have now lost in the decisive game of a first-round series five years in a row – the last three of those coming on their home ice. Overall, they are 0-9 in elimination games during that span, with five decided by a single goal and four going to overtime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.