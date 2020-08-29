Manny Ramirez, 48, signs with Australian Baseball League team

Manny will continue to be Manny in the land Down Under.

The 48-year-old former Boston Red Sox outfielder signed a deal to play for the Sydney Blue Sox of the Australian Baseball League, the team announced Friday.

MANNY RAMIREZ: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE FORMER RED SOX STAR

“We are excited to welcome Manny Ramirez to the Blue Sox family!” the team tweeted. “December 18th can’t come soon enough!”

The team posted an apparent message from Ramirez, which read: “Hey Sydney, I’m on my way!”

EX-MLB OUTFIELDER ADVOCATES FOR PARTNERSHIP AMONG BASEBALL, FANS AND POLICE

Ramirez played 19 years in MLB. He hit .312 with a .996 OPS and 555 home runs. He won two World Series with the Red Sox and was key in helping break “The Curse of the Bambino.”

In April, he said he was looking to return and trying to play in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan. He hasn’t played a professional baseball game in Japan’s Shikoku Island League Plus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again. I also miss being around teammates and team dinners postgame,” he told the Taiwan Times at the time. “I know if I was given the opportunity to come in an organization as a player-coach, it would do great things for the organization and the league.”