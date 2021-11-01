Man vs. woman Polish MMA fight goes as expected

A Polish inter-gender MMA fight made it to the second round over the weekend before a referee put a stop to the fight between Piotr ‘Mua Boy’ Lisowski and arm wrestler Ula Siekacz, who says she’s “back alive” after getting knocked around in the fight that some are calling “horrific.”

“I’m not going to get slapped by a guy anymore. I consciously took up this fight — that is, I knew what I was [doing],” Siekacz told her fans, before adding “I am waiting for some interesting suggestions and I will continue to develop. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.”

Siekacz, who found herself being pelted by a furious ground & pound from ‘Mua Boy’ before the referee stopped the fight, said in a post-fight interview that she was disappointed in the stoppage.

“I am surprised the referee stopped the fight, because I got more hits before and I could withstand those so I think the third round could easily happen… so I have a lot of regret for the referee that he stopped it,” she said.

According to The Mirror, the inter-gender match wasn’t a hit with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, which condemned the bout.

“Media coverage has brought our attention to an inter-sex MMA bout that took place in Poland over the weekend,” a spokesperson said.

“Although neither the promoter nor competitors have any association with IMMAF, as the international governing body for amateur mixed martial arts, I feel it is important that I state our position.

“IMMAF categorically disagrees with this intentionally scandalous, form of entertainment, which does not represent the sport of MMA or its values and puts women at risk.

“It is unacceptable that women and men should compete against each other in combat sports, essentially for reasons of safety but also fair play, and we in no way endorse this.”

In September, a trans MMA fighter named Alana McLaughlin won a match against a woman via a second-round rear-naked choke. McLaughlin had served seven years in the U.S. Army Special Forces.

The logical move here seems to be a ‘Mua Boy’ vs. trans Alana McLaughlin five-rounder for all the belts. Let’s get it on!