Man charged with giving booze to underage Pirates fan who fell onto field: reports

A 21-year-old has been charged with providing alcohol to the Pittsburgh Pirates fan who fell from the stands onto the field last month, according to multiple reports.

Kavan Markwood, a 20-year-old former college football player, was identified as the man who fell more than 20 feet onto the right field warning track.

According to reports, Ethan Kirkwood was charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

WTAE cited a criminal complaint that highlighted surveillance video that showed Kirkwood and Markwood with alcohol several times. The complaint said Kirkwood admitted buying Markwood alcohol.

Pittsburgh police did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News Digital.

Markwood lay on the dirt in right field after flipping multiple times through the air during the seventh inning of a Pirates’ game against the Chicago Cubs .

The 20-year-old broke his neck, clavicle and back in the fall, but Markwood says he is “all right” despite a long road to recovery.

“I can’t really sleep. I have a lot of back pain,” he told TribLive.

Markwood described his injuries as “broken everything,” which also included a swollen hand.

“I think when I get home, I’ll just put ice on it,” he added.

After the accident, Markwood was rushed to Allegheny General Hospital ’s trauma unit, where he was in critical condition at one point.

Pittsburgh Public Safety labeled what happened an accident, and fans sitting near Markwood said he had gotten excited about a Pirates’ rally during the game and proceeded to take his shirt off and pour beer on himself before the fall, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Markwood played for two Division II football programs, Walsh University and Wheeling University. He played at Wheeling in 2023, appearing in four games, according to the team’s site.

