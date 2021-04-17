Man accusing Rams' Aaron Donald of assault apologizes after video shows he broke up the fight, attorney says

An attorney representing the man who accused Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald of a vicious assault outside a Pittsburgh nightclub apologized to the football player after a video of the encounter showed Donald jumping in to break up the melee.

Attorney Todd Hollis told KDKA on Friday that his client, De’Vincent Spriggs, mistook Donald for someone else.

RAMS’ AARON DONALD DID NOT ATTACK MAN AT NIGHTCLUB BUT SAVED HIM FROM ‘FURTHER INJURY’, ATTORNEY SAYS

“I wanted to … extend an apology to Aaron for what he’s gone through, but I clearly know this [attacker] was not him,” Hollis told the station.

The apology came shortly after Donald’s attorney, Casey White, said that his client was never the aggressor and actually saved Spriggs from “further injury” after he was attacked by a group of people.

White claimed that Spriggs swung a bottle in his hand and grazed the top of Donald’s head outside Pittsburgh’s Boom Boom Room nightclub over the weekend, which prompted others to pull Donald away. Others came to his defense, attacking Spriggs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Aaron then breaks free from the restraints . . . he then goes to the pile where this melee is taking place and he starts tearing people off, protecting Mr. Spriggs,” White explained. “He actually saves Mr. Spriggs from further injury.”

Video surveillance footage released Friday shows just that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s not much else left to do to be honest with you because he’s not assaulted by Aaron Donald, he’s actually saved by Aaron Donald,” White added. “Mr. Spriggs should write a thank-you card to Aaron Donald.”

Spriggs claims that he suffered a concussion, a broken nose, a broken eye socket, an arm injury and required 16 stitches near his eye after getting attacked. Hollis told KDKA that they do not intend to file lawsuits against anyone involved.