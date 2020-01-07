Malcolm Jenkins has no plans to return to Eagles on current contract

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins made clear Monday he has no plans to return to the team on his current deal.

Jenkins, 32, has one year left on his contract. He’s spent six seasons with the Eagles and has played every single game for them since joining the team in 2014. He has made three Pro Bowls in that span.

“I won’t be back on the same deal. That won’t happen,” Jenkins said, according to ESPN.

Jenkins had a meeting with team owner Jeffrey Lurie before the start of the season, but there has been no new progress on a new deal since then.

“I’m not one to beg,” he said. “I am a very prideful person, so I feel like what I put out there this year, what I put on tape, what I’ve given to this team is more than enough. I can’t do any more. So for me, I feel good about that; that it’ll be good enough for me to go into this offseason with certainty that I’ll be fine.”

Jenkins added: “I want to be valued, I want to be compensated for what I’m worth, but I want to win, I want to be in a good locker room. I’m a prideful person who enjoys to compete and win, but I’m not a dummy either. So at this point in my career, I weigh all these things.”

In 2019, Jenkins had 80 combined tackles, four forced fumbles and 2 1/2 sacks.

It’s unclear how much he could potentially get on the open market or what his trade value would be. But it is clear he has been one of the best players for the Eagles on the field.