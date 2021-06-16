Mahle fans 12, Reds silence Brewers' bats again in 2-1 win

Tyler Mahle tied his career high with 12 strikeouts, Tucker Barnhart drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Wednesday to finish a three-game sweep.

Cincinnati has won six straight and 11 of 13. The Brewers dropped three straight for the first time in nearly a month and were swept for the third time this season. Milwaukee totaled nine hits and four runs in the series against the Reds.

Mahle (7-2) allowed three hits and a pair of walks over six innings as he surpassed the 10-strikeout mark for the first time this season and fifth of his career. Brad Brach, Sean Doolittle and Lucas Sims completed the five-hitter, with Sims getting the last four outs for his seventh save.

The Brewers scored their lone run in the third when Chirstian Yelich drove in Daniel Vogelbach with a single to right.

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (6-2) struck out six over six innings without walking a batter. He gave up five hits, the first a two-out single by Nick Castellanos in the fourth. Tyler Naquin followed with a double to left, scoring Castellanos.

Peralta retired his first two batters in the seventh before Joey Votto reached on a single. Votto scored the go-ahead run on Barnhart’s 14th double of the season.

The Reds were hardly overwhelming at the plate. After winning 2-1 on Tuesday night with just two hits, they totaled six hits on Wednesday.

BREWERS ADD AN ARM

Milwaukee claimed right-handed reliever Ryan Weber off waivers from the Red Sox Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Weber, 30, allowed 11 runs including four homers in his lone appearance this season for the Red Sox and had a 4.63 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) for Triple-A Worcester. He was designated for assignment two days ago when Boston acquired Yacksel Rios in a trade with Seattle.

To make room for Weber on the 40-man roster, Milwaukee outrighted RHP Chad Sobotka to Triple-A Nashville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Mike Moustakas was expected to return from the injured list during the team’s trip to San Diego this weekend but instead returned to Cincinnati after experiencing soreness in his foot during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville Tuesday night.

Brewers: LHP Angel Perdomo is scheduled to join Triple-A Nashville to begin a rehab assignment this weekend. Perdomo has been out since straining his lower back on May 30.

UP NEXT

The Reds travel to San Diego for a four-game series against the Padres, with Wade Miley (6-4, 2.92 ERA) starting Thursday night’s opener against Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.50).

Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff (5-2, 1.52) starts the opener of a four-game series at Colorado. German Marquez (4-6, 4.60) takes the mound for the Rockies on Thursday night.