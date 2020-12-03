Magic's Mo Bamba, 22, still dealing with coronavirus complications, no timetable for return: coach

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba might not be ready to start the 2020-21 season because of coronavirus complications he’s still dealing with since he contracted the virus in June. Bamba, 22, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in June and was cleared to play in the Disney World bubble for the league’s restart but only played two games. Magic coach Steve Clifford opened up on Bamba’s status on Tuesday.

“There’s no real timetable for him to be able to come back and fully participate,” Clifford told reporters, according to The Athletic. “I think that he’ll be able to do some things that are more organizational and everything. But he’s a ways away, and there’s no timetable on his return.”

Bamba told The Athletic over the summer that he was dealing with some of the similar complications that others who had contracted the virus have been dealing with fatigue and loss of smell and taste.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was dealing with similar issues when he returned to play from his own battle with the coronavirus.

The NBA announced earlier in the week that 48 players tested positive for the coronavirus during the first round of testing.

Bamba is entering his third season with the Magic. He played in 62 games for Orlando last season but didn’t start. He’s only started one game since entering the league in 2018. He averaged 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in the bench role.

The Magic finished 33-40 last season and picked up the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.