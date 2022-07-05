Madison Bumgarner pays awesome tribute to America on the Fourth of July

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Make no mistake, Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner is proud to be an American.

The 33-year-old lefty said so with both his words and his actions during a Fourth of July win over San Francisco.

As Bumgarner took the field, he did so with his shoulders draped in an American flag. Arizona fans roared with applause as he made his way to the mound. Bumgarner’s trip to the hill followed an earlier trek from the bullpen to the dugout in which he was again accompanied by the red, white and blue.

Facing his former team and carrying his pride on his shoulders, Bumgarner struck out four in five innings while picking up a Fourth of July win.

“I’ve been feeling pretty good lately, velocity has been kind of climbing,” Bumgarner said via MLB.com. “So I don’t know if it was just that or if it was a little mixture of everything, but it did feel like it was coming out really good leaving in the bullpen before I came in.”

Along with an increase in velocity, the pride of pitching on Independence Day assisted the southpaw in notching his fourth win of the season. “I was excited to pitch on the Fourth of July,” Bumgarner said. “It’s a special day for me. I’m proud to be an American.”

Salute.