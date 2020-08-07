'Mad Men' star January Jones appears to shoot her shot with notoriously quiet NBA star

“Mad Men” star January Jones appeared to be shooting her shot from deep three-point range on Thursday night while watching the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks.

Jones posted two photos of Clippers star Kawhi Leonard in a postgame interview. Leonard led the team with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists in the 126-111 victory.

The Emmy Award-winning actress wondered whether Leonard could be her future boyfriend. She added some heart-eye emojis to one of the posts. The other one asked Leonard to give her a ring.

Unfortunately, Jones’ shot appeared to be off the mark.

Social media users noted that Leonard has a girlfriend and two kids – the latest child being born in April 2019 just as he was gearing up for an NBA Finals run with the Toronto Raptors.

Leonard is notoriously quiet when it comes to his private life and is extremely basketball-focused when it comes to facing the media.

He joined the Clippers prior to the start of the ever-long 2019-20 season after leading the Raptors to their first NBA title. He partnered with Paul George to turn Los Angeles into a team that has a very good shot at making the Finals this year.

Leonard is averaging about 26 points and 7 rebounds per game.