Mac Jones’ growth ‘going to be stunted for a little while,’ ex-NFL linebacker predicts

Mac Jones’ ability in the preseason impressed the New England Patriots enough to be named the starting quarterback for the 2021 season, but not everyone is clamoring for the rookie.

Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott, who is an ESPN radio host, said Thursday on “Get Up” he didn’t believe there was much more room for Jones to grow.

“When you talk about growth, and that’s what you heard Bill Belichick say, ‘the growth of Mac Jones,’ the growth is going to be stunted for a little while because the ceiling isn’t that high for Mac Jones,” he said. “When you get an Alabama player, you get a player that’s pro-ready, but a player that’s pretty much close to what he’s going to be, right? He’s going to get tremendous coaching, he’s going to have tremendous football acumen. Listen, stop me when you tell me the last Alabama quarterback to come in this league and take the league by storm.”

Scott predicted it was going to be a long season for Jones and the Patriots and added he thought it was a mistake for the team to get rid of Cam Newton altogether.

“I thought it was a mistake to get rid of Cam. Maybe Cam’s shadow was just too big. The fact that Mac Jones had his worst practice when Cam Newton came back and maybe you had to tell Mac Jones this is his team, so you got rid of Cam Newton,” he said.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels explained Wednesday why the team chose Jones.

“When you look at the whole body of work since he’s gotten here, he’s been well-prepared each day to come in and do the things we ask our players to do,” McDaniels said of Jones via NFL Network. “He’s improved. He’s generally taken care of the football.”

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.