Lukaku marks Chelsea return with goal, Kane back for Spurs

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane, two of the world’s best strikers, were back in action in the Premier League on Sunday after some time away.

Lukaku made the better impression.

Making the first appearance of his second spell at Chelsea, the Belgium international marked his return to England’s top division after a two-year absence by scoring one goal and playing a part in the other in a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Kane, the Tottenham striker heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, hadn’t been seen in the Premier League since the final day of last season, having returned late for preseason training amid growing intrigue over his future.

The England captain entered as a 71st-minute substitute against Wolverhampton — to applause from Spurs fans despite his apparent desire to join City — and wasted a one-on-one opportunity before his team sealed a 1-0 win at Molineux.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham have opened the season with two straight victories. Manchester United couldn’t quite join them.

Mason Greenwood’s second-half goal earned United a point from a 1-1 draw at Southampton. Paul Pogba set up the goal with his fifth assist already this season, having set up four in United’s 5-1 win over Leeds on the opening weekend.