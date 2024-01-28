Luka Doncic drops 73 points against Hawks, tied for 4th in NBA history: ‘It’s unbelievable’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Luka Doncic put a cap on a ridiculous scoring week in the NBA against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night,

Doncic became the fourth player to score at least 73 points in an NBA game as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Hawks 148-143.

The 73 points ties Doncic for the fourth-highest single-game point total in NBA history with Wilt Chamberlain (twice) and David Thompson.

LEBRON JAMES SETS NEW NBA RECORD WITH 20TH ALL-STAR SELECTION

Chamberlain owns two of the top three highest-scoring games with 100 points and 78 points, with Kobe Bryant in second place with 81 points in a single game.

“Those names are special,” Doncic said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Doncic scored a Dallas-record 41 points in the first half, and easily surpassed the franchise record of 60 points in a single game. He finished the night 25-33, including 8-13 from the three-point line – from the field with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The three assists are what he’s probably thinking about in the locker room to have a triple-double,” Dallas head coach Jason Kidd said.

The scoring outburst from Doncic was the fourth time this week in which an NBA player scored at least 60 points in a game.

On Monday, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns scored a franchise-record 62 points, while Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid scored 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs.

On Friday, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker scored 62 points in a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I mean, you have some amazing players, man,” Doncic said Friday when asked about the recent run of great scoring performances. “There’s so much talent in the NBA. I don’t think there’s ever been this much talent. I don’t know, because I didn’t watch NBA. But you have so much talent in the game, it’s just insane.”

Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak with the win and moved to 25-20 on the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.