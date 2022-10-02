LSU’s Sevyn Banks leaves game on stretcher after hard hit on opening kickoff

LSU star cornerback Sevyn Banks left the Tigers’ game against Auburn on Saturday on the opening kickoff after taking a shot to the head.

Banks was put onto a stretcher and loaded onto a medical cart. He was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for tests, and later the school said he “was alert and mobile.” He was cleared to return to the stadium under the care of team doctors, LSU said.

Banks was penalized for targeting on the play. He had been trying to make a tackle on Auburn kick returner Keionte Scott when he put his head down and fell backward.

Auburn’s Wesley Steiner signaled to the LSU sideline after the play was over.

The defensive back is a graduate transfer from Ohio State. He played for the Buckeyes from 2018 to 2021. He appeared in 36 games for Ohio State and had 43 total tackles with two interceptions.

Banks played in eight games for Ohio State last season but missed the final three games of the year due to injury. In the 2020 season, he helped the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama. He had a season-high seven tackles in that game, though Alabama would win the game.

He played in two games for the Tigers this season, recording five tackles.

LSU won the game 21-17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.