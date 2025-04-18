LSU’s Livvy Dunne says goodbye to gymnastics after failed NCAA championship run: ‘It’s been real’

LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia “Livvy” Dunne announced the end of her gymnastics career in a social media post Thursday after the Tigers failed to successfully defend their NCAA championship title.

The fifth-year senior shared a post on social media after LSU finished third in the NCAA semfinals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday.

“[Peace] out gymnastics it’s been real… and of course forever LSU,” she said in a post on X.

Dunne, 22, did not compete this week after revealing in an Instagram post last month that she had been sidelined with an “avulsion fracture of my patella.”

“It absolutely breaks my heart not to get the opportunity to compete in the (Pete Maravich Assembly Center) one last time,” Dunne wrote at the time.

The New Jersey native was injured after returning for her fifth year at LSU. She had an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunne, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitching sensation Paul Skenes, was one of the NCAA’s top NIL earners and boasted millions of followers across several social media platforms. She played a role in helping LSU win its first NCAA title last year.

While LSU failed to defend its title as a No. 1 seed, Utah clinched its fifth straight Final Four appearance at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championship. It joins UCLA, Oklahoma and Missouri.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.