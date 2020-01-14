LSU's Joe Burrow ties single-season passing touchdown record during national championship game

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow tied the single-season touchdown passes record Monday night in the national championship game against Clemson.

Burrow threw three touchdown passes in the first half giving him 58 for the year. The mark ties former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan for most in a season. Brennan set the record during the 2006 season. He also had 5,549 passing yards to go along with the touchdown mark.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was 16-for-28 with 270 passing yards with four total touchdowns in the first half. LSU led Clemson at the half, 28-17.

Burrow’s two touchdown passes went to Ja’Marr Chase – who had six catches for 162 yards at the half. The other touchdown pass went to Thaddeus Moss.

Clemson struck early thanks to a Trevor Lawrence rushing touchdown. It took LSU a bit to get going but once they started to pick up the rhythm it made LSU nearly impossible to stop.

Burrow has had an incredible 2019 season en route to the Heisman Trophy win. Coming into the game, he had recorded 55 touchdown passes and 5,208 passing yards. His touchdown pass mark led the nation going into the game and his passing yards mark was second in the nation.