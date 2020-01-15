LSU's Joe Burrow: Odell Beckham Jr. was handing out real cash to teammates

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said in a podcast interview Wednesday that the money Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. was seen handing out in a viral video after the national championship game was real.

Burrow confirmed on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” that Beckham was handing out cold hard cash to LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin.

“I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah,” Burrow said on the episode.

Beckham, an LSU alum, was on the confetti-laden field of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and furiously giving cash to the players. The players appeared to be receiving $100 bills from the Cleveland Browns star.

It would be a clear NCAA violation if it was found out the money was real. A school official told The Advocate that it was investigating the matter. After initially telling the newspaper the money was not real, the official later said that just because novelty bills were found on the field after the game, it wasn’t clear whether or not the novelty bills came from Beckham.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was asked about the bills and said it was the first he was hearing about it.

Patrick Queen, the Defensive Player of the Game, said he didn’t see Jefferson or Kirklin receiving money from Beckham.

Jefferson had nine catches for 106 yards. Kirklin did not have a catch in the game. He told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday that he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

LSU defeated Clemson, 42-25.