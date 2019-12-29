LSU's Joe Burrow learned of Carley McCord's plane crash during live TV interview

Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow was caught off-guard by a post-game reporter who asked him after LSU’s Peach Bowl victory about the death of Carley McCord, a popular Louisiana sports reporter and daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

“Oh my gosh,” Burrow said as reporter Dari Nowkhah unintentionally broke the news to him.

“Did you not know that?” Nowkhah asked.

Burrow said he hadn’t heard. “That’s a tough one,” he said, searching for words.

“I’m going have to see Coach now,” he added. “Obviously he’s a great man, great family.”

He said he hoped the world was praying for Ensminger.

Nowkhah congratulated Burrow on his win and apologized for having broken the news to him. Burrow and his LSU teammates had just won a decisive victory against Oklahoma to advance to the National Championship game when he was asked about the deadly crash.

McCord was identified as one of five people flying to the game in Atlanta who were killed in a small plane crash in Lafayette, La.

When Ensminger heard about the crash he said he didn’t want the players to hear before the game, but some found out anyway, The Washington Post reported.

McCord was a New Orleans-based freelance sideline reporter who worked for WDSU-TV in New Orleans.