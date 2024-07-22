LSU’s Javien Toviano arrested on video voyeurism charges

LSU defensive back Javien Toviano was arrested on video voyeurism charges on Sunday, officials in Louisiana said.

Toviano, 19, turned himself in to authorities in East Baton Rouge. He’s accused of recording himself having sex with a woman without her consent, according to an arrest warrant.

The alleged victim told detectives she found videos of the two on Toviano’s iPad that were recorded through a clock with a build-in camera placed near the bed, Nola.com reported. The woman also alleged that Toviano recorded them having sex in the past without her consent and said she made clear that she did not want to be recorded.

Toviano admitted to authorities he used a hidden camera to record the sexual encounters, according to the arrest warrant.

LSU said Toviano was “suspended from all team activities in accordance with departmental policies.”

“We will not have further comment out of respect for the legal process,” the school said.

Toviano, of Arlington, Texas, committed to LSU last year. As a freshman, he appeared in every game and made three starts over the last five games of the season.

He had 30 tackles and one pass deflection.

LSU is set to begin practice on Aug. 1. The team starts its season on the road against USC on Sept. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

