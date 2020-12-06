LSU's Ed Orgeron explains sideline meltdown in loss to Alabama

LSU coach Ed Orgeron warned his team about Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, but to no avail.

Video of the Tigers’ head coach having an explosive meltdown after Smith’s second touchdown in the first half of the game went viral but Orgeron explained that his headset-throwing fit was a moment of frustration over an obvious mistake.

“Our plan was, for most of the game, double team (Smith),” he said, as reported by AL.com. “That was one of his times that we wasn’t. Then we got beat one on one, that’s nobody’s fault. We went into the game to stop No. 6 and you have to give them credit. Now, sometimes we had him doubled and he made some great big plays.”

He continued: “It was just frustrating seeing a player have 300 yards in the first half.”

Alabama’s Mac Jones threw three of his touchdown passes to Louisiana native Smith who finished with eight catches for 231 yards. His first two touchdowns went for 65 and 61 yards but his third touchdown catch from 20-yards out appeared to be his most difficult.

Smith shed close coverage from top LSU cornerback Derrick Stingley Jr. and made a twisting, leaping catch high over his head before landing on his back deep in the end zone.

LSU Linebacker Jabril Cox confirmed Orgeron’s plans to cover Smith at all times but said there was some confusion on the field later on that allowed him to capitalize.

“Early on in our calls we were able to,” Cox said after the game. “We just got mixed up in a couple switch routes and sometimes the safety was leaning towards the other way. But, early on we were able to do it, but they just got behind us a few times and he was able to make a catch and score a touchdown.”

With coach Nick Saban back on the sideline after recovering from COVID-19, the Crimson Tide had little trouble turning this game into the mismatch it was widely believed to be, beating LSU 55-17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.