LSU women’s basketball comes under scrutiny for missing national anthem before game vs Iowa

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

LSU women’s basketball came under fire on Monday night after the team didn’t come out for the national anthem before its regional final game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

A video from OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske showed Iowa players holding hands during the rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” LSU had left the court right before the anthem was played.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Iowa won the game 94-87 behind Caitlin Clark’s 41 points.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was asked after the game why the team didn’t come out for the national anthem. Mulkey chalked it up to “routine.”

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

“Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played,” Mulkey said, via OutKick. “We kind of have a routine when (our players are) on the floor, and they come off at the 12-minute mark (prior to the game).

YOUNG CAITLIN CLARK FANS REVEL IN CHANCE TO SEE ‘THE GOAT’

“I don’t know, we come in and we do our pregame stuff. I’m sorry, listen, that’s nothing intentionally done.”

The Comeback noted last year that LSU wasn’t on the floor for the national anthem before they played Iowa for the national championship. It sparked controversy on social media as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tigers were the defending national champions and had the game tied at the half before Clark came alive in the third quarter. Clark hit nine 3-pointers on her way to a tremendous game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.