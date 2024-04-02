LSU star Angel Reese laments increased scrutiny since national title win: ‘Haven’t had peace’

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese recalled her meteoric rise to fame after winning the national championship last season to nearly leading the team back to the Final Four Monday.

Reese fouled out of LSU’s loss to Iowa.

She scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, but the team was unable to stop the deadly jump shot of Caitlin Clark.

“I’ve been through so much,” Reese said. “I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times, death threats. I’ve been sexualized. I’ve been threatened. I’ve been so many things, and I’ve stood strong every single time.

“I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don’t want them to see me down and not be there for them. I’m still a human. All this has happened since I won the national championship. I haven’t had peace since then.”

Reese was thrust into the national spotlight in her first season at LSU. She guided the Tigers to a win over the Hawkeyes, and her hard-nosed play and trash-talking immediately made her one of the top stars in the game. Reese also scored a handful of NIL deals, including a spot as a model in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

“Everybody can have their opinion on Angel Reese, but y’all don’t know her,” LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson said. “I know the real Angel Reese, and the person I see every day is a strong person, is a caring, loving person. But the crown she wears is heavy. She’s the type of teammate that’s going to make you believe in yourself.”

Reese is now weighing whether she’ll return to LSU for a fifth and final collegiate season or head to the WNBA.

She had about 48 hours from the team’s loss to make the decision.

