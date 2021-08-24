LSU fans going to games at Tiger Stadium will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test no older than 72 hours to get into games at the venue, the school announced Tuesday.

LSU is believed to be the first SEC school to require such mandates to watch home games for guests aged 12 and older. The school said mandate comes amid the rise of delta variant cases in Louisiana. Coronavirus cases have increased since July. The state reported more than 10,800 coronavirus cases on Monday.

“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” LSU President William F. Tate IV said in a news release.

“While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on gamedays, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium. The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread.”

Guests will need to show proof of having at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and those without will need a negative PCR test done 72 hours before entering the stadium. Masks are encouraged for guests between the ages of 5 and 11.

LSU kicks off its season on the road on Sept. 4 against UCLA. The team will have its first home game on Sept. 11 against McNeese State.