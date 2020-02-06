LSU linebacker suspended indefinitely after gun possession arrest linked to reports of men selling crack

A Louisiana State University football player was suspended from the team indefinitely after he was arrested on a gun possession charge following reports of armed men selling crack cocaine in a New Orleans suburb Friday night.

Freshman linebacker Donte Starks spent the night in jail for illegally having a concealed handgun and attempting to evade law enforcement, The New Orleans Advocate reported, citing Capt. Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Starks was suspended Saturday.

Rivarde said deputies with the narcotics division responded to a corner in Marrero around 8 p.m. to investigate reports that men with handguns were selling crack cocaine in the area. On the scene, they saw Starks with two other men near the student-athlete’s car.

The 6 foot, 1 inch, 217-pound Starks and another man took off before eventually being detained after a brief struggle. Deputies found a loaded handgun in Starks’ backpack, but no drugs. He has not been accused of selling drugs, Rivarde added.

The LSU Tigers’ head coach Ed Orgeron announced Saturday that Starks was suspended indefinitely for an unspecified violation. On Wednesday, school officials confirmed they were aware of his arrest.

Following his arrest, Starks took to Instagram to offer a lengthy apology.

“I know everybody saw or heard the news but I want y’all to know that I am truly sorry for the disappointments,” the post read. “I could say I am still young and have some growing up to do and that’s no excuse it’s facts and also I’m human everybody makes mistakes so please don’t bash me or talk negatively about me because nobody knows my situation or what happened.”

Starks said his arrest had “nothing to do with drugs,” but because of his suspension, he’s unable to “speak up.”

According to The Advocate, Starks was released from jail on a pair of $500 recognizance bonds due to overcrowding. He played three games in 2019, mostly on special teams.

LSU won its fourth national championship title in January after going undefeated and beating Clemson in the final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.