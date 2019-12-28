LSU defeats Oklahoma 63-28 to advance to national championship game

The No. 1 ranked Lousiana State University (LSU) Tigers defeated the No. 4 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, dominating in a blowout 63-28 victory and clinching a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13.

The LSU offense was in control from the start, as quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow set a record with seven first-half touchdowns. He also added a running touchdown to an already impressive stat line. Burrow went 29 of 39 and threw for 493 yards before being replaced in the fourth quarter by backup Myles Brennan.

The seven touchdown passes were the most in a half of a bowl game by any player in FBS history, according to ESPN. It also tied the record for most passing touchdowns in a bowl game, which is held by Central Michigan’s Cooper Rush, who had seven against Western Kentucky in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl. Burrow’s eight total touchdowns marked the most in a bowl game, all-time.

The Sooners answered the first Tiger touchdown and evened the score at 7, but were unable to recover and trailed the rest of the game.

LSU will face the winner of the Playstation Fiesta Bowl, between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 3 ranked Clemson Tigers, in the championship game.

JOE BURROW WINS 2019 HEISMAN TROPHY AS LSU HEADS INTO COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

The game was played against a sorrowful backdrop, however, after news broke that LSU’s offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger, lost his daughter-in-law, 30-year-old Carley Ann McCord, in a deadly plane crash that killed at least four others.

The pilot and four passengers were killed when a twin-engine plane with six people on board crashed in Louisiana on Saturday morning while en route to Georgia for the bowl game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCord was a sports reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans. The other passengers were identified as Ian Biggs, 51, who was the pilot; Robert Crisp II, 59; Gretchen Vincent, 51, and Micahel Vincent, 15.

Fox News’ Lucia I. Suarez Sang and Robert Gearty contributed to this report.