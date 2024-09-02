LSU coach Brian Kelly slams fist on table after ‘ridiculous’ loss to USC: ‘It’s unacceptable’

LSU football coach Brian Kelly struggled to hide his emotions during his media availability on Sunday night after USC was able to capitalize on what Kelly would characterize as a lack of discipline in the 27-20 loss.

Kelly slammed his fist on the table during his postgame presser as he explained his frustrations with the team, which included several personal fouls that resulted in scoring opportunities for the Trojans and an offense that just could not convert in the red zone.

“We had some guys play their butts off tonight, and we’re sitting here again – we’re sitting here again talking about the same things! About not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put them away, but what we’re doing on the sideline is feeling like the game’s over,” an animated Kelly shouted.

“And I’m so angry about it that I’ve gotta do something about it. I’m not doing a good enough job as a coach, and I’ve gotta coach them better because it’s unacceptable for us not to have found a way to win this football game. It’s ridiculous.”

LSU held a four-point lead in the third quarter, but USC managed to tie the game with two minutes left on the clock – enough time for Miller Moss to connect with Kyron Hudson to put the Trojans within field goal range.

However, LSU’s Jardin Gilbert was called for targeting, putting the Trojans at the LSU 13 and Woody Marks would run it in for the winning score.

“I think it’s the first time since I’ve been here that I’m pretty angry at our football team. From a big picture, we didn’t play complementary football… But the thing that is most most concerning for me are the personal fouls. The penalties that are selfish. Both of them led to scores, and they’re undisciplined penalties,” Kelly said.

“We take pride in running a disciplined program, but we have clearly not done a good enough job there because it impacted the game.”

“We had an opportunity to put this team away, and we get complacent, and we make more mistakes when we’re ahead instead of having a better focus and a steely-eyed killer instinct and that’s disappointing.”

The Tigers are facing an uphill battle this season. Sunday marked the third consecutive season-opening loss under coach Brian Kelly and fifth straight overall. LSU also had its four-game winning streak going back to last season snapped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

