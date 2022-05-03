LPGA champ Lydia Ko leaves reporter speechless after ‘time of the month’ response

website maker

Lydia Ko finished tied for third at the LPGA’s Palos Verdes Championship over the weekend, but it wasn’t her one-under-par finish that left one journalist speechless during a post-match interview.

Ko, 25, was spotted receiving treatment from her physical therapist during the back nine of the final round on Sunday. After the tournament, she was asked by the Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz — seemingly unaware of what was ailing the pro — if the issue was going to be a “concern moving forward.”

Her answer was certainly not what Foltz was expecting to hear.

“I hope not,” the 17-time LPGA Tour winner responded. “It’s that time of the month. I know the ladies watching are probably like, ‘Yeah, I got you.’ So, when that happens, my back gets really tight, and I’m all twisted. It’s not the first time that Chris [Wicker] has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go.”

Foltz, a veteran reporter who has covered the game for the Golf Channel since 1999, was at a loss for words and managed only to say, “Uh… thanks.”

“I know you’re at a loss for words, Jerry. Honesty it is,” Ko laughed in response to the seemingly awkward reaction.

Foltz responded to a number of people on social media after the viral moment. One user pointed out that it’s normally Foltz who “gets the player all emotional,” but that this time the “tables got turned.”

“That might be the best response there. It was, well, truly a moment one never forgets. Lydia is the best,” he replied.

Another person called him out for acting “like a complete idiot” in speaking about something nearly “every woman has had to deal with” to which he said, “I completely agree with you.”