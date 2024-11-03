Louisville football player stretchered off, hospitalized after suffering injury in game

There was a scary moment in Clemson on Saturday night as a player was stretchered off from the sideline and sent to the hospital.

Louisville defensive back Benjamin Perry was injured against the Tigers and then sent into an ambulance.

The specifics of the injury aren’t known, but Perry spent several minutes lying on the turf, with coaches Jeff Brohm and Dabo Swinney checking on him.

Perry was initially helped off the field by trainers, being stabilized by a neck brace. But shortly after getting to the sideline, he was stretchered into the bowels of the stadium and sent to a hospital via ambulance.

Perry was “alert and talking” as he left the stadium, and even got a chance to speak with his mother, who was not at the game, on the phone.

The fourth-year player was getting an MRI at the hospital.

There was 1:47 left in the first quarter, which the Cardinals led 3-0, at the time of the injury.

The Chicago native started all 13 games for Louisville last season, recording career highs with 56 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Louisville had not provided any additional information on Perry since being transported to the hospital “for further evaluation.”

