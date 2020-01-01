Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord's husband describes moment 'world fell apart' after plane crash

Carley McCord’s grieving husband says his “world fell apart” when he received the devastating news of the sports reporter’s death in a plane crash.

Steven Ensminger Jr. said his aunt delivered him the news that his 30-year-old wife died en route to the Peach Bowl in Georgia, where his father was coaching the Louisiana State University Tigers, ABC News reported.

“My aunt Betty called and she told me I need to sit down right now and listen carefully,” Ensminger said. “And that’s when my world fell apart.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCord was one of five passengers killed aboard a small aircraft Saturday morning that went down in a parking lot in Lafayette, Louisiana, and erupted in flames, officials said.

Ensminger — who was working while his wife was on the doomed flight — said he has been struggling with accepting that he didn’t respond to McCord’s final text message to tell him that she loved him.

Click for more from The New York Post.