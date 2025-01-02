Louisiana gov will attend Sugar Bowl, vows Superdome is ‘completely secure’

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said Thursday he will attend the Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish after a terror attack left over a dozen dead in New Orleans.

The game was moved from Wednesday night to Thursday evening after the terror attack. The game is now set to kick off at around 4 p.m. ET.

Landry appeared on “Fox & Friends” and vowed security would be tough.

“Security is going to be tight,” he said. “We have all confidence that we’re gonna put this game on. The Superdome is completely secure. Again, the FBI continues to pour resources into the state.”

Landry’s comments came as authorities sought persons of interest in relation to Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s attack on Bourbon Street. He was the suspect who drove a truck into a crowd before being killed in a firefight with police officers.

The attack left 15 dead and several others injured.

Jabbar had posted videos to social media prior to his attack expressing allegiance to the Islamic State. The FBI’s investigation has now spread across multiple states, though the number of potential persons of interest remains unknown.

“FBI special agents and our law enforcement partners are currently conducting a number of court-authorized search warrants in New Orleans and other states,” the bureau said in a statement. “The FBI’s Evidence Response Team continues to process the crime scene to meticulously gather all relevant evidence.”

The FBI said it does not believe the driver acted alone. Investigators found guns and what appeared to be an improvised explosive device inside Jabbar’s truck along with other devices elsewhere in the French Quarter.

