Lou Johnson, who played major role in Dodgers' 1965 World Series win, dies at 86

Lou Johnson, a former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder who played a critical role for the team in Game 7 of the 1965 World Series, died Thursday night at his home. He was 86.

The Dodgers announced that Johnson was in bad health and had recently celebrated a birthday.

“Lou Johnson was such a positive inspiration at Dodger Stadium with our employees and our fans as well as throughout the community in the appearances he made on behalf of the organization,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. “Dodger fans will always remember his important home run in Game 7 of the 1965 World Series, when he was clapping his hands running around the bases.”

His home run in the 1965 World Series helped the Dodgers defeat the Minnesota Twins. It was a solo shot in the fourth inning off of Jim Kaat.

Johnson played three seasons with the Dodgers. He played in 387 games and batted .267 with 40 home runs.

He also played for the California Angels, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Braves and Cleveland Indians.

After his professional athletic career was over, Johnson stayed in the Dodgers’ organization as a Community Relations Department employee for 40 seasons. He is survived by his wife Sarah, and children Lauren, Carlton and Quinton.