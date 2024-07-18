Lou Holtz rips Secret Service: ‘How the hell does Donald Trump get shot at?’

Hall of Fame NCAA football coach Lou Holtz had one question when asked about the attempted assassination of former President Trump: How?

“How in the hell did that happen?” Holtz responded when asked by OutKick’s Dan Dakich about Saturday afternoon’s miraculous miss.

“There had to be some kind of [Secret Service] mistake. … Consider this: He was shot and only by the grace of God was he not killed, but do you know what kind of screw up happened? Who’s running the [Secret Service/law enforcement] asylum?” he continued.

The 87-year-old national champion head coach doesn’t think there was some sort of grand conspiracy, though.

“If you were doing it intentionally, you couldn’t have screwed it up anymore in this world.”

Holtz’s comments come just four days after 20-year-old Thomas Crooks grazed former President Trump’s ear from a rifle shot during an outdoor campaign appearance in Butler, Pennsylvania. Whereas Holtz has condemned the assassination attempt, others, such as the entire NBA, have remained silent on the issue.

Although Crooks’ motives are still unknown, recent comments from President Biden in which he said Trump had a “bull’s-eye” on him, as well as some in the media constantly comparing Trump to Adolph Hitler, may have led to the assassination attempt.

“You can’t trust the media. Everyone has their own agenda, and they try to push it. I don’t worry about being politically correct, I just worry about being correct, and that’s far more important along the line. But I don’t think we seem to feel that way anymore,” Holtz told Dakich.

The former ESPN College Football Gameday analyst also disclosed the two things that he looks for in the media, politicians his friends or even his former players.

“No. 1, can I trust you? Do you mean what you say and are you being honest about it?” Holtz began. “The second is that they have to be totally committed to excellence, they want to make this country great, they want to give me the opportunity to be good.”

Holtz also talked about how he used to be a Democrat and how society and party lines have changed throughout the decades. The legendary coach said we need to go back to the time when “society didn’t have a problem, just a disagreement” and when politicians on both sides of the political aisle “wanted to keep you safe, wanted to give you a chance to succeed and to raise your family in a proper way” but “that doesn’t exist anymore.”

