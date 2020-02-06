Los Angeles Wildcats: What to know about this XFL team

The Los Angeles Wildcats are one of the eight XFL teams that are set to play in the rebooted league beginning Saturday.

The Wildcats will play at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. — the current home of MLS’ LA Galaxy and the former home of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Heather Brooks Karatz is the president of the Wildcats. She was an executive with LAFC and general counsel and senior vice president of Relativity Sports before taking on the role as president for the XFL team.

Winston Moss is the general manager and the head coach. Moss previously served as an assistant and linebackers coach for the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018.

Here are some Wildcats players you may know:

JOSH JOHNSON: Josh Johnson has been a journeyman in the NFL and throughout football at all levels. He most recently played with the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football. He last played in the NFL with the Washington Redskins in 2018.

SHAWN OAKMAN: Shawn Oakman was once part of a viral meme during his time with Baylor and was thought to have been a top NFL draft pick. He was arrested in 2016 for alleged sexual assault. He was later charged and found not guilty of the crimes. However, the accusations made him undraftable and he never played a down in the NFL.

NICK NOVAK: Nick Novak played with several teams in the NFL. He played in 10 seasons since coming into the NFL in 2005. However, he hadn’t played since 2017 before the Wildcats signed him.

Here’s the Wildcats’ schedule:

Week 1: @ Houston Roughnecks (Feb. 8)

Week 2: vs. Dallas Renegades (Feb. 16)

Week 3: vs. DC Defenders (Feb. 23)

Week 4: @ New York Guardians (Feb. 29)

Week 5: vs. Tampa Bay Vipers (March 8)

Week 6: @ Seattle Dragons (March 15)

Week 7: @ St. Louis BattleHawks (March 21)

Week 8: vs. Houston Roughnecks (March 29)

Week 9: vs. Seattle Dragons (April 5)

Week 10: @ Dallas Renegades (April 9)