Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: 3 intriguing matchups

The Los Angeles Rams will look to right the ship, two seasons after losing to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The Rams are suddenly fighting to stay relevant in the NFC West against teams like the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and the always-dangerous Seattle Seahawks.

Getting back to the playoffs is going to be even tougher for them given that their schedule has been getting increasingly harder. The Rams have a Super Bowl rematch with the New England Patriots on the docket as well as a handful of other tough matchups.

The Rams’ opponents had 131-123-2 combined in 2019.

Here are some of the intriguing matchups on the Rams’ 2020 schedule.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE RAMS’ 2020 SCHEDULE

**

1). CHICAGO BEARS

The Rams and the Bears will meet in Week 7 of the 2020 season. The two teams enter the year in a bit of flux and it’s almost ironic that the two teams will be playing each other.

The two teams matched up last season when Los Angeles got the better of Chicago, 17-7. Both teams will be itching to break out in 2020 and Week 7 could be the time for either team to build some momentum in the toughest parts of the schedule.

2). TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Rams get a chance to enact revenge on Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski as the two NFL stars move to their new team. The last time the Rams played Brady and Gronkowski was in Super Bowl LIII, when the New England Patriots got the best of Los Angeles.

This is Los Angeles’ chance. The two teams play Week 11.

3). NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Los Angeles has another revenge game on the docket in Week 14 at home. The Rams and Patriots have their Super Bowl LIII rematch late in the season.

Who knows how each team will be doing by that point of the season. Los Angeles could be facing any one of the Patriots’ quarterbacks – Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer included.